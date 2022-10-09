Rev Paul Linkens, Clerk of the Presbytery of Derry and Donegal said the explosion came as “a terrible shock”.

He added: “Our thoughts and prayers are with those who have been injured and their families who are understandably shaken and worried by what has happened, especially those who are still awaiting news of their loved ones.”

He paid tribute to the emergency services for working into the night with skill and determination, giving thanks for their commitment and perseverance “and continue to pray for everyone caught up in this heart-breaking incident”.

The Orange Order's Donegal Grand County Lecturer, Norman Henry, led prayers for those impacted by the tragedy.

The Moderator of the Presbyterian, Rev Dr John Kirkpatrick, offered his prayers and sympathy to all those who lost loved ones. “This tragedy has sent a collective wave of deep shock, not just across Donegal, but throughout all communities on our island, no matter where we are,” he said. “On behalf of the Presbyterian Church in Ireland I want to send the people of Creeslough our love, prayers and support.”

“I have been deeply moved and shocked by Friday’s tragic events and want to express the heartfelt condolences of the Presbyterian family to everyone who has lost loved ones and to assure those who have also been injured and traumatised by this awful tragedy of our prayers, especially those who are still awaiting news,” Dr Kirkpatrick said.

The Bishop of Derry and Raphoe, Rt Rev Andrew Forster, said: “My thoughts and prayers are with all those affected by the terrible tragedy in Creeslough. The community there will be scarred by this incident for many years to come."I ask people to keep the bereaved and injured in their prayers, and to remember, too, members of the emergency services - and the people of Creeslough - who have been doing their utmost to save lives. We, as a community, owe them an enormous debt of gratitude."