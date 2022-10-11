News you can trust since 1737
Undated handout photos issued by An Garda Siochana of (top row, left to right) Leona Harper, 14, Robert Garwe, 50, Shauna Flanagan Garwe, five, Jessica Gallagher, 24, and James O'Flaherty, 48, and (bottom row, left to right) Martina Martin, 49, Hugh Kelly, 59, Catherine O'Donnell, 39, her 13-year-old son James Monaghan, and Martin McGill, 49, the ten victims of explosion at Applegreen service station in the village of Creeslough in Co Donegal on Friday.

Creeslough tragedy: First funerals to take place today in heartbroken village

This is a look at the untold grief in Creeslough in pictures.

By Gemma Murray
3 hours ago

Vigils have been held on a nightly basis supporting the bereaved.

Mourners hold candles during a moment silence in Castlefinn, Co Donegal, at the vigil for victims of an explosion at the Applegreen filling station in Creeslough.

Photo: Liam McBurney

Undated handout photo issued by An Garda Siochana of Jessica Gallagher, 24, one of the ten victims of the explosion at Applegreen service station in the village of Creeslough in Co Donegal on Friday.

Photo: An Garda Siochana

Emergency services at the scene at Applegreen service station located in the village of Creeslough in Co Donegal where multiple injuries have been reported after a explosion.

Photo: Nina Gabel

Emergency services continue their work at the scene of an explosion at Applegreen service station in the village of Creeslough in Co Donegal, where at least three people have died

Photo: Brian Lawless

