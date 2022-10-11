Creeslough tragedy: First funerals to take place today in heartbroken village

Vigils have been held on a nightly basis supporting the bereaved.
Mourners hold candles during a moment silence in Castlefinn, Co Donegal, at the vigil for victims of an explosion at the Applegreen filling station in Creeslough.
Photo: Liam McBurney
Undated handout photo issued by An Garda Siochana of Jessica Gallagher, 24, one of the ten victims of the explosion at Applegreen service station in the village of Creeslough in Co Donegal on Friday.
Photo: An Garda Siochana
Emergency services at the scene at Applegreen service station located in the village of Creeslough in Co Donegal where multiple injuries have been reported after a explosion.
Photo: Nina Gabel
Emergency services continue their work at the scene of an explosion at Applegreen service station in the village of Creeslough in Co Donegal, where at least three people have died
Photo: Brian Lawless