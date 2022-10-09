Creeslough victims: Names released of ten people killed in Donegal explosion tragedy
The names have been released of the ten people who lost their lives in a tragic explosion in Creeslough in Donegal.
The 10 people killed in an explosion at an Irish petrol station have been named by police as 48-year-old James O’Flaherty, 24-year-old Jessica Gallagher, 49-year-old Martin McGill, 39-year-old Catherine O’Donnell and her 13-year-old son James Monaghan, 59-year-old Hugh Kelly, 49-year-old Martina Martin, 50-year-old Robert Garwe and his five-year-old daughter Shauna Flanagan Garwe, and 14-year-old Leona Harper.
Irish premier Micheal Martin has met those who were admitted to hospital after the service station explosion in Co Donegal.
The Taoiseach also met with the medical team who were on duty on the day of the explosion in the village of Creeslough, as well as members of Letterkenny fire station.
Accompanying Mr Martin were Agriculture Minister and Donegal TD Charlie McConalogue and deputy leader Leo Varadkar.
Garda Superintendent Liam Geraghty said there were “very traumatic scenes” on Friday afternoon.
“Emergency responders from right across Co Donegal and wider and our colleagues in Northern Ireland responded to very, very traumatic scenes, and then processed into dealing with recovery of fatalities at the scene,” he said.
He said most of the police involved are local.
“These are the people they work with and the people that they meet on a daily basis,” he said.
Garda Superintendent Liam Geraghty told reporters that what has happened will have “a huge impact to a small rural community”.
He said: “They are all local people. They are all very much involved in the community. They were all people who were shopping in their local shop."
Irish police said a man in his 20s remains in a critical condition in St James’s Hospital in Dublin following Friday’s blast.
The seven other surviving casualties continue to receive treatment in Letterkenny University Hospital and remain in a stable condition.
Bishop of Raphoe Alan McGuckian said the people of Creeslough, Co Donegal, are “living through a nightmare of shock and horror”.
Addressing the congregation during Sunday mass at St Michael’s Church, the bishop said: “At this time, you the people of Creeslough are living through a nightmare of shock and horror since the very heart of the community was deeply wounded on Friday afternoon."