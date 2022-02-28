100 motorists ‘engaged in anti-social behaviour’ in NI town

Police have revealed that around ‘100 motorists were engaged in anti-social behaviour’ in a NI town.

By Gemma Murray
Monday, 28th February 2022, 3:14 pm

The incident happened in Portglenone in Co Antrim - according to a post on Police Mid & East Antrim Facebook page.

The post said: “At 10pm on Sunday night we received a report of approximately 100 motorists engaged in anti-social behaviour in Portglenone.

“Local officers attended and using powers under the Road Traffic Order conducted a number of breath tests and inspected vehicles for defects.

“One male was arrested for disorderly behaviour and resisting police.

“A report is being prepared for the PPS to consider.

#WeCareWeListenWeAct”

