10,000 CCTV exhibits and 1,800 devices submitted to Cyber Crime Centre this year

Justice Minister Naomi Long (centre) at the PSNI Cyber Crime Centre with Assistant Chief Constable Davy Beck and Detective Chief Superintendent Emma Neill, who is the Head of C1 Organised Crime Branch and has responsibility for the PSNI Cyber Crime Centre.

More than 10,000 CCTV exhibits and almost 1,800 devices have been submitted to the PSNI's Cyber Crime Centre this year.

The 1,796 devices, including mobile phones and computers, relate to a range of offences being investigated including human trafficking, drugs, murder and offences of a sexual nature.

Justice Minister Naomi Long heard about work at the centre during a visit.

She met staff and heard about the challenge of their roles - particularly crimes involving children - and their efforts to bring perpetrators to justice.

Ms Long acknowledged the "difficult, complex and often distressing work".

"I am determined to do what I can to ensure that PSNI in partnership with the other criminal justice agencies has the appropriate tools to reduce the harm caused by cyber crime," she said.

"We all recognise the benefits and opportunities that the online world presents. However, we also know that so many forms of criminality are now conducted online, and that increasingly almost every offence may involve some online element.

"That requires us to be agile and forward-looking in the work we do."

Ms Long added: "I appreciate the challenges involved for operational partners, particularly for police officers here at the centre.

"I want to acknowledge and thank you for the invaluable and difficult work you are undertaking here in terms of protecting infrastructure and safeguarding vulnerable people, including children, who may have been abused or exploited.

"It is difficult, complex and often distressing work which is at the front line of protecting the public and bringing perpetrators to justice."

Assistant Chief Constable Davy Beck described the Cyber Crime Centre as a purpose-built hub dedicated to the analysis of digital evidence across Northern Ireland .

"The cyber world is incredibly fast-paced and always evolving, so it is vital that we continue to be as technically capable as possible, which is why we constantly train and upskill officers within the PSNI cyber crime units," he said.

"Whilst not all crime is digital, we live in a world where most crimes now have a digital element. Officers in the Cyber Crime Centre are involved in a breadth of investigations ranging from devious software targeting vulnerable victims to footage captured on a ring doorbell or information provided by smart devices.

"They are also responsible for processing a wide range of digital evidence including the most serious crimes such as murder and child sex abuse, through to burglaries and assaults.

