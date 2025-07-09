14 cars damaged in arson attack in Lisburn dealers yard as PSNI appeal for information

Police are appealing for information after reports of a multiple vehicle arson in Lisburn.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sergeant Wallace said: "Shortly before 1:00am on Wednesday, 9th of July, we received a report that cars were on fire at a property in the Mullaghglass area”.

It is understood it took place at a car dealers yard.

"Police attended alongside colleagues from Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service, who have deemed this deliberate ignition and established that 14 vehicles have been damaged as a result,” added Sergeant Wallace.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fire engines

"We believe the fire was started at approximately 12:40am, an individual enters the area, wearing dark clothing with reflective footwear before setting the cars alight and making off over a fence and onto the road.

"Enquiries are on-going at this stage and I am appealing to anyone who was in the area at this time, or to anyone who may have relevant video or CCTV footage that could assist in this investigation to get in contact with us on 101 quoting reference number 57 of 09/07/25."