1982 IRA atrocity: Sarah Jane Young, daughter of Hyde Park bombing victim, awarded further damages at Court of Appeal

The daughter of a British soldier who was killed in the 1982 Hyde Park bombing has been awarded a further £121,500 in damages at the Court of Appeal.

Sarah Jane Young was four when she heard the explosion near the Knightsbridge barracks in central London which killed her father, 19-year-old Lance Corporal Jeffrey Young.

Following the blast, she saw soldiers return to the barracks covered in blood, and told her mother that “Daddy should be coming now”. L/Cpl Young died of his injuries the day after the blast.

Ms Young took legal action against convicted IRA member John Downey, who was found in 2019 to be “jointly responsible” for the attack.

She was awarded more than £715,000 in damages by a judge in 2020 for losses sustained as a dependent of her father, but was denied part of her claim for a further damages for the psychiatric injury she suffered.

She challenged the finding at the Court of Appeal, which ruled on Friday that the decision was “clearly wrong and should be reversed”.

Royal Household Cavalry men Squadron Quartermaster Corporal Roy Bright, 36; Lieutenant Dennis Daly, 23; Trooper Simon Tipper, 19; and L/Cpl Young were killed by a car bomb as they rode through the central London park to attend the Changing of the Guard.

Thirty-one other people were injured and seven horses were also killed.

The attack took place on the same day as a bombing in Regent’s Park, London, in which seven bandsmen of the Royal Green Jackets, who were giving a concert, died.

Downey was wanted by police in connection with the Hyde Park blast from May 1983, but a decision was taken in 1989 not to seek his extradition to the UK from Ireland.

He was arrested at Gatwick Airport in 2013 and charged with four counts of murder and doing an act with intent to cause an explosion.

Sarah Jane Young, whose father, 19-year-old Lance Corporal Jeffrey Young, was killed in the 1982 Hyde Park Bomb, took legal action against convicted IRA member John Downey

But the case at the Old Bailey collapsed in 2014 after it was revealed he had mistakenly been given a written assurance he was not wanted in connection with the blast under the controversial “on-the-runs” scheme as part of the Northern Ireland peace process.

In 2019, Mrs Justice Yip ruled that Downey was an “active participant” in, and was jointly responsible with others for, the attack, after moving the car filled with explosives in the days beforehand. His fingerprints were later found on a parking ticket.

Deciding what damages should be awarded the following year, Mr Justice Spencer acknowledged that her post-traumatic stress disorder had “blighted her life” but dismissed her claim for damages for psychiatric injury.

At a hearing earlier this month, at which Downey was not represented and did not attend, lawyers for Ms Young told the Court of Appeal that the judge was wrong to find that Ms Young had not shown that she appreciated her father was involved in the explosion as a child at the time.

