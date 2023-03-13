30 youths attack PSNI officers with stones and bottles as they carry out searches in violent republican terrorism
PSNI came under ‘sporadic attack’ from a group of 30 youths as officers carried out a search in relation to recent violent dissident republican terrorism.
Police officers came under attack when bottles and stones were thrown at them in the Magowan Park area of Londonderry last evening (Sunday 12th March) as they conducted a search operation in the vicinity of Brae Head Road in the city.
Chief Superintendent Nigel Goddard said: “Shortly before 7pm, police officers came under sporadic attack from a group of approximately 30 young people who had gathered in the area and started throwing stones and bottles at them.
"Some damage was caused to police vehicles but thankfully no officers were injured.
“Police liaised with local community representatives who assisted in moving the young people away from the area.
"Shortly after 7.30pm, police were also able to leave the area after concluding the search and the situation has now calmed.”