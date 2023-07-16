News you can trust since 1737
31-year-old woman in custody following report of Sandy Row assault

Police have arrested a 31-year-old woman following the report of an assault in the Sandy Row area of south Belfast on July 12.
By Johnny McNabb
Published 16th Jul 2023, 12:05 BST- 1 min read

The woman has been taken to custody and is currently assisting police with their enquiries.

Anyone who may have been in the area at the time and who witnessed the assault or anyone with any footage that could assist with the investigation is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 1494 of 12/07/23.