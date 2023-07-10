Detective Inspector Corrigan said: "The man, aged 33, was arrested and remains in custody following a proactive policing operation.

"As part of this operation, a property in the Dundonald area was searched and a further quantity of suspected Class A and Class B controlled drugs, an amount of cash and drug paraphernalia were seized and taken away for further examination.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We, as a Police Service, are committed to tackling criminality, including the scourge of drugs. We are all too familiar with the devastation and misery caused by such criminality and we continue to focus our efforts on removing illegal and dangerous drugs and targeting those involved in their sale and supply.

Paramilitary Crime Task Force have arrested a man following the recovery of suspected cocaine with an estimated value of £80,000.

"I would encourage anyone who has any information about the use or supply of illegal drugs to contact us on 101.”

Information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 or you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/