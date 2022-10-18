36-hour extension granted to PSNI to question man over Omagh death
Detectives from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Major Investigation Team, investigating the circumstances of a man’s death in Omagh on Sunday night, October 16th, have been granted a court extension for an additional 36 hours to question a 20-year-old man.
Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell said: “I’m keen to reiterate our appeal for anyone with information to contact us on 101 quoting reference 1874 of 16/10/22.”Information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.
On Sunday just before midnight police have said they received a report that two men had been assaulted outside a house in the Slievecoole Park area by a man wielding a machete.
A 53-year-old man died after an incident.
Last night it emerged that the man did not die as a result of a machete attack.