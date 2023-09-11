News you can trust since 1737
36-year-old man charged to court for a number of offences including aggravated burglary with intent to commit GBH

Detectives investigating a report of an aggravated burglary in the Gardenmore Road area of Dunmurry in the early hours of yesterday morning (September 10), have charged a man to court.
By Johnny McNabb
Published 11th Sep 2023, 11:17 BST- 1 min read
The man, aged 36, is charged with offences including aggravated burglary with intent to commit grievous bodily harm, possession of an offensive weapon with intent to commit an indictable offence, and criminal damage.

He is expected to appear before Lisburn Magistrates Courts today (September 11).

As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

Anyone with any information which may assist detectives can contact them via 101.