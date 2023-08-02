36-year-old man charged with three offences after police attend a report involving commercial premises in south Belfast
Police have charged a 36-year-old man with robbery, possessing an offensive weapon in a public place and possession of a Class B controlled drug.
By Johnny McNabb
Published 2nd Aug 2023, 10:17 BST- 1 min read
The charges relate to a report involving commercial premises in the Lisburn Road area of south Belfast on Sunday, July 23.
He is expected to appear before Belfast Magistrates’ Court today (Wednesday, August 2).
As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.