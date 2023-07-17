37-year-old man arrested for numerous drug offences linked to the west Belfast UDA

Officers from the Paramilitary Crime Task Force (PCTF) investigating suspected drugs criminality linked to the west Belfast UDA have charged a 37-year-old man with possession of a Class B controlled drug with intent to supply, being concerned in supply of a Class B controlled drug, being concerned in supply of a Class C controlled drug and possession of a Class B controlled drug.