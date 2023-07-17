News you can trust since 1737
37-year-old man arrested for numerous drug offences linked to the west Belfast UDA

Officers from the Paramilitary Crime Task Force (PCTF) investigating suspected drugs criminality linked to the west Belfast UDA have charged a 37-year-old man with possession of a Class B controlled drug with intent to supply, being concerned in supply of a Class B controlled drug, being concerned in supply of a Class C controlled drug and possession of a Class B controlled drug.
By Staff Reporter
Published 17th Jul 2023, 16:08 BST- 1 min read

He is due to appear at Belfast Magistrates’ Court on August 14, 2023.

As per normal procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

The charges follow a search at a property in the Shankill area of Belfast on Friday, May 5.