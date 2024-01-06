All Sections
News you can trust since 1737
BREAKING

400 suspected cannabis plants, estimated value of approximately £200,000, seized following a search in the Rathfriland

Police have seized over 400 suspected cannabis plants, with an estimated value of approximately £200,000, and arrested a man following a search in the Rathfriland area yesterday, Friday January 6
By Michael Cousins
Published 6th Jan 2024, 21:29 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Sergeant Shields said: "Newry, Mourne and Down District Support Team officers conducted a search of a property in the area and located a suspected cannabis factory.

“A number of items including phones were also seized during the search.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“A man aged in his 30s was subsequently arrested on suspicion of cultivating cannabis, possession of a Class B controlled drug, and possession of a Class B controlled drug with intent to supply. “He remains in police custody at this time, assisting with enquiries."

Drugs seizedDrugs seized
Drugs seized

Newry, Mourne & Down District Commander Superintendent Norman Haslett also commented: "Targeting drugs supply is a priority for Newry, Mourne and Down district police.

“Our officers are committed to tackling the scourge of illicit drugs, and will continue to investigate those who profit from the misery and harm they cause our community.

“Our investigation into this incident is ongoing, and I would ask any member of the public who has any information which could be of assistance to police to contact the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 1820 of 05/01/24.”

Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.