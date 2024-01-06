400 suspected cannabis plants, estimated value of approximately £200,000, seized following a search in the Rathfriland
Sergeant Shields said: "Newry, Mourne and Down District Support Team officers conducted a search of a property in the area and located a suspected cannabis factory.
“A number of items including phones were also seized during the search.
“A man aged in his 30s was subsequently arrested on suspicion of cultivating cannabis, possession of a Class B controlled drug, and possession of a Class B controlled drug with intent to supply. “He remains in police custody at this time, assisting with enquiries."
Newry, Mourne & Down District Commander Superintendent Norman Haslett also commented: "Targeting drugs supply is a priority for Newry, Mourne and Down district police.
“Our officers are committed to tackling the scourge of illicit drugs, and will continue to investigate those who profit from the misery and harm they cause our community.
“Our investigation into this incident is ongoing, and I would ask any member of the public who has any information which could be of assistance to police to contact the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 1820 of 05/01/24.”
Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.
