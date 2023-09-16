News you can trust since 1737
81-year-old man extradited from Canada to face court on suspicion of non-recent sexual offences

Officers from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s International Policing Unit have arrested a 81-year-old man on suspicion of a number of non-recent sexual offences against children in Northern Ireland dating back to the 1970s
By Michael Cousins
Published 16th Sep 2023, 08:14 BST- 1 min read
The man was extradited to Belfast from Canada on Friday September 15 and arrested by virtue of an international warrant.

He will be brought before Belfast Magistrates’ Court on Saturday September 16.Detective Chief Inspector Jill Duffie said: “The arrest is an another example of partnership working between Canadian authorities and the Police Service of Northern Ireland's International Policing Unit.“Our message is clear that we will relentlessly pursue those who are trying to delay or deny justice to victims of crime.”