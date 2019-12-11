8ft tall metal artwork stolen from outside commercial premises - did you see anything?

Police are appealing for information after the report of a theft of a metal piece of artwork from the Merkland Place area of north Belfast.

A PSNI Facebook post says: "It was reported to us on Monday that sometime between November 21st and December 5th, a large metal sculpture was stolen from outside commercial premises on the Merkland Place area of Belfast.

Stolen artwork

"This artwork was designed and made by a group of local people.

"The item is described as being a red metal face, approximately 8ft tall by 8ft wide.

"The sculpture itself used to be located on the Peace Wall on Cupar Way and had been recently removed as another piece of art was going in its place.

"It was being stored at these premises and was set to be placed on the Peace Wall again shortly.

"We are appealing to anyone with any information or witnessed anything suspicious in the area to ring 101, quoting reference number 965 of 9/12/19.

"Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."