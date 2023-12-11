All Sections
News you can trust since 1737
BREAKING

A 31 year old man charged over the murder of Odhran Kelly has appeared before Lisburn Magistrates’ Court today - Monday

Man charged over the murder of Odhran Kelly appears in court
By Michael Cousins
Published 11th Dec 2023, 09:30 GMT
Updated 11th Dec 2023, 11:21 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A man has appeared in court charged with murdering Odhran Kelly in Lurgan.

Shane Harte, 31, from Headington House in the Co Armagh town, appeared before Lisburn Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Previously a 31-year-old man was charged with murder and two women, aged 43 and 36, were also charged with assisting an offender.

Odhran KellyOdhran Kelly
Odhran Kelly

Gary Damien Scullion, 31, from Edward Street, Lurgan, appeared before Craigavon Magistrates’ Court on Friday, charged with the murder of Mr Kelly.

On Thursday Stephanie McClelland, 36, of Shan Slieve in Lurgan, and Andrea Catherine Theresa Stevenson, 43, of Edward Street, also in Lurgan, appeared in court charged with assisting an offender in relation to Mr Kelly’s murder.

They were remanded in custody.