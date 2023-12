Man charged over the murder of Odhran Kelly appears in court

A man has appeared in court charged with murdering Odhran Kelly in Lurgan.

Shane Harte, 31, from Headington House in the Co Armagh town, appeared before Lisburn Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

Previously a 31-year-old man was charged with murder and two women, aged 43 and 36, were also charged with assisting an offender.

Gary Damien Scullion, 31, from Edward Street, Lurgan, appeared before Craigavon Magistrates’ Court on Friday, charged with the murder of Mr Kelly.

On Thursday Stephanie McClelland, 36, of Shan Slieve in Lurgan, and Andrea Catherine Theresa Stevenson, 43, of Edward Street, also in Lurgan, appeared in court charged with assisting an offender in relation to Mr Kelly’s murder.