A car and cash among items stolen during a spate of burglaries in Newtownabbey

Sometime between midnight and 7.30am on Monday (November 29), it was reported to police that entry had been gained to properties in the St Anne’s Crescent, Carnvue Gardens, Carnvue Road areas. It is believed that a sum of money and other items were taken during the incidents.

Detective Sergeant Lyttle said: “Shortly before 1.55am, a male described as wearing a beanie style hat, a grey coloured top and gloves was in the back garden of a property in the Ferndale Crescent area. The male was disturbed by a dog before leaving the area. There were no reports of any forced entry or items taken during the incident.

“We are also investigating a report of a creeper-style burglary which occurred at the Ferndale Gardens area sometime during the night. We received a report shortly before 9.30am on Monday 29th November that entry was gained to a property in the area and a handbag containing keys to a Peugeot 308 were taken. The car was stolen from the property and was reportedly last seen travelling along the York Road area of Newtownabbey earlier in the morning.

“Sometime between 10pm and 11pm on Saturday 27th November, it was reported that an attempt was made to gain entry to a property at the Farmley Gardens area. This incident has also formed part of our enquiries in relation to the spate of burglaries which occurred in the Newtownabbey area.

“Enquiries are continuing and at this stage, we are investigating a potential link between all of these incidents.

“We want every member of our community to feel safe and protected whilst also being enabled and encouraged to feel in control of their own home security and safety. Please make security part of your daily routine. Close and lock all doors and windows, even if you are only popping out for a few minutes. Consider security lights. Please also keep a look out for any elderly or vulnerable neighbours.”

Anyone with any information or who witnessed anything suspicious in the area is asked to contact detectives on 101, quoting reference number 152 29/11/21.

Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

