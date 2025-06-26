'A disgraceful attack on a local business' - ATM machine ripped from wall in Greenisland in early hours
In a statement the PSNI said that ‘Detectives are investigating a report of the theft of an ATM from retail premises in the Upper Road area of Greenisland, around 1.30am on Thursday, June 26.
‘Enquiries are ongoing and anyone who was in the area at the time and saw anything, or who may have dash-cam, CCTV or other video footage, is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 84 of 26/6/25.
‘A report can be made online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.’ they added.
And local Alliance Councillor, Aaron Skinner slammed those responsible for stealing an ATM from Russells Food & Drink on Upper Road, Greenisland in the early hours of Thursday morning.
He condemned the attack as being “a disgraceful attack on a local business”.
Councillor Skinner said it was understood ‘a van was reversed up to the store shortly after 1am before the suspects forced their way in and used a hoist system to remove the machine’.
This morning police and forensic teams cordoned off the premises and are carrying out investigations.
Councillor Skinner said: “Thankfully, crimes like this are rare in Greenisland – but that doesn’t make the impact any less serious.
“The damage done, the disruption caused, and the risk to people’s safety are unacceptable.
"It’s not just about an ATM being taken. It’s about the ripple effect it has on staff, customers and the wider community.
“I’d urge anyone who saw anything suspicious or has dashcam or CCTV from the area to get in touch with the police. Even a small detail might help.”
Noone was available for comment from Russells Food & Drink.