The driver of a black BMW car ignored instructions and swerved the car towards police who were performing duties in the Tattymoyle Road area

A man has been arrested after a car was driven towards police officers in Co Tyrone over the weekend.

The incident happened shortly before 9pm on Saturday evening in Fintona.

The PSNI said officers were performing traffic duties at a parade in the Tattymoyle Road area when the driver of a black BMW car ignored instructions and swerved the car towards them.

An officer was forced to jump out of the way of the car while another officer successfully deployed a stinger device to puncture its tyres.

The car drove off but was located a short distance away along the Tattymoyle Road, where a man matching the description of the driver was located hiding in a hedge by officers from air support unit, who provided support to officers on the ground.

The man, 28, was arrested on suspicion of a number of offences including attempting to cause grievous bodily injury by dangerous driving, failing to stop for police, driving with excess alcohol in breath and no driving licence.

He remains in custody.

A 29-year-old-woman was arrested in connection with the incident on suspicion of assault on police and resisting police and a report will be forwarded to the Public Prosecution Service in due course.

Chief Inspector Beverlie Reid said: “Thankfully none of our officers were injured as a result of this reckless attack on them.