A man is in a critical condition in hospital after he was stabbed multiple times in Co Tyrone

One man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

A PSNI spokesperson said: "Police received a report that a 28-year-old man had been stabbed following an altercation outside a licensed premises in the early hours of this morning.

"A number of suspects left the scene in a white-coloured Vauxhall van.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Detectives are appealing for information about the attack in the Main Street area of Castlederg at 1.30am on Saturday

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The victim has suffered multiple stab wounds to his neck, upper left arm, chest and cheek.

"He remains in a critical condition in hospital.

"A 27-year-old man has been on suspicion of attempted murder and remains in custody assisting with inquiries.