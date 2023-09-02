News you can trust since 1737
BREAKING
Child, 2, dies after being hit by car at holiday park
Swastikas carved into dead pigeons - two arrested
House prices wobble - making homes more affordable for wannabe owners
Wilko confirms job losses as rescue bid falls through
The 1975 announce massive UK tour 2024 - List of dates & tickets
Republican leader Mitch McConnell freezes for second time in weeks

A man is in a critical condition in hospital after he was stabbed multiple times in Co Tyrone

Detectives are appealing for information about the attack in the Main Street area of Castlederg at 1.30am on Saturday.
By Jonathan McCambridge, PA
Published 2nd Sep 2023, 15:24 BST- 1 min read

One man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

A PSNI spokesperson said: "Police received a report that a 28-year-old man had been stabbed following an altercation outside a licensed premises in the early hours of this morning.

"A number of suspects left the scene in a white-coloured Vauxhall van.

Detectives are appealing for information about the attack in the Main Street area of Castlederg at 1.30am on SaturdayDetectives are appealing for information about the attack in the Main Street area of Castlederg at 1.30am on Saturday
Detectives are appealing for information about the attack in the Main Street area of Castlederg at 1.30am on Saturday
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"The victim has suffered multiple stab wounds to his neck, upper left arm, chest and cheek.

"He remains in a critical condition in hospital.

"A 27-year-old man has been on suspicion of attempted murder and remains in custody assisting with inquiries.

"Our investigation is under way and we are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time the incident took place or who may have captured dashcam or mobile phone footage to contact 101 quoting reference number 127 02/09/23."