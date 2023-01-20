The 28-year-old suspect was also charged with possession of a firearm and ammunition with intent to endanger life.

He is due to appear before Lisburn Magistrates' Court on Saturday morning.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Whitla, 39, was shot in an alleyway close to his Lurgan home on January 12 and was found dead in the nearby Lord Lurgan Park a short time later.

Shane Whitla

Police said the father of four, was shot a number of times, including once in the back.

Earlier on Friday, 25-year-old Kevin Conway from Deeny Drive in Lurgan appeared in court also charged with Mr Whitla’s murder.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Appearing via video link, Conway said "yeah" when asked if he understood the charges.

A detective constable told the court he believes he can connect the accused with the charge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

His defence lawyer said Conway has "totally denied any involvement with this murder", and intends to apply for bail.

District Judge Bernie Kelly listed the next hearing in the case for a bail application on January 27.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, detectives investigating the murder have returned to the scene of the crime one week on in the hope of getting more information.

On Thursday night, the officers from the PSNI’s Major Investigation Team spoke to pedestrians and vehicle occupants and later appealed for anyone with information to come forward.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell said: “This was a cowardly attack, which has taken a man’s life and left a family truly heartbroken. It leaves four children without their father.”