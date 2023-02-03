A security alert in the Feeny Road area of Dungiven has ended police confirm

Chief Inspector Sinead McIldowney said: “Officers conducted an extensive search at an address in the area following a report made to Police that a viable device had been left at a residential property. “Police attended the area yesterday to commence a security operation and returned again this morning, supported by Army Technical Officers to continue a thorough search.

“Thankfully, nothing untoward was found but we condemn the significant impact on the community hoax calls of this nature have for local residents.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Whilst no houses were evacuated on this occasion, those persons responsible show a complete disregard to the local community and wider area who were inconvenienced by police diversions.

Feeny Road, Dungiven