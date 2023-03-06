A security alert is ongoing in a residential area near Londonderry - Report of ‘a device’

"As we continue with our enquiries this morning, we're urging the public to be vigilant. We're appealing to anyone who sees anything suspicious in this area not to touch it or pick it up, but to call us immediately on 999. We'd also ask anyone with information, or who may have been in Oeghill Hill Park last night and saw anything suspicious to call us on 101, quoting reference number 1741 of 05/03/23."