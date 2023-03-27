A suspected firearm is found in Londonderry during search into the New IRA

The PSNI searches in Londonderry are into New IRA activity. The republican terror group claimed responsibility for the attempted murder of Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell in Omagh last month. He is seen above in Lurgan the month before, prior to the attack. Pic Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker

​Detectives from the PSNI’s Terrorism Investigation Unit were behind the search, which they said was “part of an ongoing investigation” into activity by the terror group.

The Irish republican extremists have claimed responsibility for last month’s murder bid on Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell, which caused revulsion across the community.

DCI Caldwell was shot multiple times in an attack at a sports centre as he finished coaching a youth football team.

Weeks later, he remains in a critical but stable condition in hospital.

A PSNI statement about yesterday’s searches in the North West issued in the name of Detective Inspector O'Flaherty (no first name given) said: “The planned search was conducted in the Kildrum Gardens area.

“A suspected firearm was recovered during the search. The firearm has been exposed to the elements and is in poor condition. It will be subject to further examination.

“We understand the impact operational activity can have upon the day-to-day lives of local residents, please be assured we seek to maximise safety and minimise any disruption with any planned activity.

“Our primary focus is keeping our community safe.”

In the statement, Detective Inspector O’Flaherty added: “We are grateful for the continued support of local communities as we continue our work to disrupt those involved in terrorism-related activity.”

Last week police investigating dissident republicans recovered two suspected guns and ammunition in the Omagh area.

The weapons were found in a hide on land in the Seskinore Road area of the Co Tyrone town on Tuesday, the PSNI said.

Police said in relation to the latest searches in Londonderry: “We encourage anyone with information, or concerns, to contact us on 101.”