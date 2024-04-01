Watch more of our videos on Shots!

One car was involved in the incident on the A32 Mossfield Road close to Enniskillen on Sunday morning.

The driver of the car, a man aged in his 30s, a 13-year-old boy and two 12-year-old boys were taken to hospital after suffering serious injuries, police said.

A police spokesperson said they received a report at around 11.15am on Sunday of a collision involving a white coloured Mitsubishi L200 Titan.

“Officers attended the scene along with our colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service, Northern Ireland Ambulance Service and the Air Ambulance,” they said.

“The driver of the car, a man aged in his 30s, and two boys aged 12, and another 13-year-old boy who were passengers in the vehicle, were all transported to hospital for treatment to serious injuries.”

Police said an investigation is underway and have issued an appeal for information.

“Our investigation is now underway to establish exactly what happened,” they said.