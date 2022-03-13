‘Accordion man’ Ken Hopkins targeted again by thieves

It is the second time the collector, known as the ‘accordion man’, has been targeted by thieves.

Ken Hopkins (pictured), from Comber, is believed to own one of the world’s largest collections of accordions.

The latest theft, reported to the PSNI on Friday after it was discovered, is believed to have been carried out on Sunday, March 6, between 5pm and 8pm.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Accordion collector collector Ken Hopkins.

A spokesperson for the PSNI said: “Police received a report that 11 accordions were stolen from a house in the area.

“The owners discovered the instruments stolen on this date, however, it is believed that the theft is likely to have occurred last Sunday sometime between 5pm and 8pm.

“The accordions have a combined value of £35,000 and were taken from an upstairs storage area in the house.”

Speaking to the BBC, Mr Hopkins said he did not expect to see the instruments again.

He said the thefts were something “you got used to”.

A boiler maintenance man, Mr Hopkins was targeted by thieves back in 2012 when a total of 30 rare accordions were stolen from his collection.