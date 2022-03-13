Accordions worth tens of thousands stolen in burglary

PSNI logo

A spokesperson for the PSNI said: “Detectives are appealing for information following a report of burglary of a property in the Carnesure Park area of Comber.

“At around 3pm on Friday (11th March), police received a report that 11 accordions were stolen from a house in the area. The owners discovered the instruments stolen on this date, however, it is believed that the theft is likely to have occurred last Sunday (6th March) sometime between 5pm and 8pm.”

The spokesperson continued: “The accordions have a combined value of £35,000 and were taken from an upstairs storage area in the house.

“Detectives are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed anything suspicious in the area at the time or who may have been offered the sale of an accordion in suspicious circumstances this week to get in touch on 101 quoting reference 1015 of 11/03/22.