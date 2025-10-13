Accusation of 'two-tier policing' over reaction to anti-Irish language vandalism compared with attacks on Londonderry signs

A unionist peer has levelled an accusation of "two-tier policing" at the PSNI over the repeated vandalism of Londonderry road signs.

Kate Hoey was one of a wave of people to raise the issue yesterday in the wake of a police appeal for information over a bilingual Irish/English street sign being vandalised in Belfast's Shandon Park - something which officers are treating as "hate-motivated criminal damage".

The bilingual sign had been installed in the east Belfast neighbourhood on the basis that 16.8% of residents were in favour of it - despite the fact that the same council survey showed 45.8% of residents opposed it.

Previously there had been just an English-language sign. But under Belfast City Council's current policy, Irish will be added if just 15% of residents are in favour.

Vandalised Londonderry road signs are a common sight across the Province (picture by Charles McQuillan-Pacemaker)

Kate Hoey – a former Labour MP, now a non-affiliated member of the Lords – asked on Twitter: "How many times has the Chief Constable of the PSNI had his officers investigate the vandalism to road signs vandalised by the removal of, for example, 'London' from 'Londonderry', or 'Northern Ireland'.

"Why is this Irish language sign given so much police time when it did not even have the support of the local community in the first place?

"Two-tier signage policing!"

North Antrim UUP MLA Jon Burrows, a former senior police officer, also made the same point.

Alongside a picture of a road sign which had been vandalised to remove the 'London' part of 'Londonderry', he wrote: "Criminal damage is a crime and it is wrong, regardless of your views on wider policy and language.

"However we must ensure there is not a two-tier approach to repairs, condemnation, media focus and indeed criminal investigation.

"Consistency is important."

Ian Irwin, a UUP activist who stood unsuccessfully as a Dungannon councillor in 2023, said: "Nice to see other Unionists finally catching up and questioning DfI about the damage to the Londonderry signage."

In February, he had tried to find out how many Londonderry road signs had been vandalised, but was told no records exist.

He had issued a press statement saying: "It is deeply concerning and, quite frankly, baffling that a local governing body responsible for road safety and infrastructure doesn’t keep basic records on the damage or vandalism to public signs."

Countless others online made similar points about republican vandalism, and many referred to the incident where a “Welcome to Northern Ireland" sign was riddled with bullets between Ballyconnell in Co Cavan and Derrylin in Co Fermanagh in 2017.

The PSNI said: “The PSNI treats all reports of hate crime seriously and impartially. We will also continue to respond to any reports of criminal activity in a proportionate, unbiased and fair manner.

"Incidents of hate crime are investigated solely on facts and in line with what evidence we have available.