Accused forced her victim to remove clothes

Bail was refused

Maria Covaci, 29, from New Road, Silverbridge, Armagh, appeared by videolink at Coleraine Magistrates’ Court, sitting in Ballymena, on Friday.

She faces two charges of kidnapping, two of possessing an offensive weapon, two of false imprisonment, two of common assault and one of sexual assault.

The charges relate to an alleged incident in James Street in Ballymena on November 13 when Covaci was eight months pregnant.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A district judge told the court that Covaci, a Romanian national, faces “very substantial and very serious charges”.

A PSNI detective constable appeared in court and said he can connect the accused to the offences. He told the court that on November 13, police received a report of two missing persons. They later returned home but were in a “very distressed” state.

He said they had told police they had been grabbed and forced into a car at knifepoint by two people.

The detective constable told the court the two victims said they had been driven to a secluded spot where one of them was forced to kneel down. The officer said the victim’s top and underwear were then removed, she was photographed and was told by her attacker that she would be made to be an “internet star”.

The detective objected to bail on the grounds of risk of interference with witnesses and the risk of leaving the jurisdiction.

A defence lawyer told the court his client has two children. He said Covaci was eight months pregnant at the time of the alleged attack.

The district judge refused an application for bail and remanded Covaci in custody.

——— ———

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our advertisers — and consequently the revenue we receive — we are more reliant than ever on you taking out a digital subscription.

Subscribe to newsletter.co.uk and enjoy unlimited access to the best Northern Ireland and UK news and information online and on our app. With a digital subscription, you can read more than 5 articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.

Our journalism costs money and we rely on advertising, print and digital revenues to help to support them. By supporting us, we are able to support you in providing trusted, fact-checked content for this website.

Ben Lowry