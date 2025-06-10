Actions of PSNI in Ballymena 'saved lives and prevented a pogrom' says Police Federation

The actions of PSNI officers in Ballymena on Monday night saved lives and "prevented a a pogrom with consequences too painful to contemplate", the chairman of the Police Federation has said.

Liam Kelly said officers in Co Antrim faced attacks which were "totally mindless, unacceptable and feral".

Fifteen officers were injured in disturbances which flared following a protest in support of the family of a girl who was the victim of an alleged sex attack in the town at the weekend.

The Police Federation for Northern Ireland represents rank and file PSNI officers.

The aftermath of rioting in Clonavon Terrace, Ballymena; the Police Federation said that officers 'prevented a pogrom'

Mr Kelly said: "Once again, our colleagues were caught up trying to quell hate-filled violence on our streets.

"Officers who were trying to protect life and property came under unjustified sustained attack.

"All right-minded people should utterly condemn these actions and provide information and assistance to the PSNI so they can identify those who engaged in the various lawless acts of thuggery.

"Officers' injuries tell a frightening story of a mob fully intent on inflicting great harm on people.

"Police officers worked tirelessly to defuse a potentially explosive situation and uphold the law."

Mr Kelly said the officers had suffered "for their courageous and professional interventions".

He added: "This was mindless violence and thuggery.

"Officers were under great pressure but, to their credit, they restored order over a prolonged period of unrest.

"I have no doubt whatsoever that police officers – far too few because the service is starved of resources and officer numbers – prevented a pogrom with consequences too painful to contemplate.

"What we saw was totally mindless, unacceptable and feral.