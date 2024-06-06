Activities of the New IRA being probed in searches in the Glenbuck Road and Duneany Road areas of Rasharkin

By Gemma Murray
Published 5th Jun 2024, 09:44 BST
Updated 6th Jun 2024, 09:42 BST
Detectives from the Police Service’s Terrorism Investigation Unit, investigating the activities of the New IRA, are carrying out searches in the Glenbuck Road, Rasharkin and Duneany Road, Rasharkin this morning, Thursday 6th June.

In a statement the PSNI say these searches follow on from searches in the North Antrim area yesterday.

There are no further updates at this time.