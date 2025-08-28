Additional 36 hours granted to question man accused of murder of Sean Small in Newcastle
Detectives investigating the murder of Sean Small in Newcastle have this morning, Thursday 28th August, been granted a court extension of an additional 36 hours to question man in his 40s arrested on suspicion of his murder.
Sean Small, 84, was murdered last week and his body was found outside his home at Slievenabrock Avenue in Newcastle late on Sunday night.
The victim was last seen alive on the afternoon of Tuesday 19 August, five days before his body was discovered.