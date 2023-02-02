David Jonathan Holden, 53, was today sentenced to three years at Belfast Crown Court, but judge Mr Justice O’Hara suspended the term for three years.

Holden was convicted last year at Belfast Crown Court of the manslaughter of Aidan McAnespie in February 1988, the first veteran to be convicted of a historical offence in Northern Ireland since the peace agreement.

Mr McAnespie, 23, was killed in Aughnacloy, Co Tyrone, moments after walking through a border security checkpoint.

He was on his way to a Gaelic Athletic Association club when he was shot in the back.

Holden had admitted firing the shot which killed Mr McAnespie, but had said he had fired the weapon by accident because his hands were wet.

But Mr Justice O’Hara said last year he was satisfied beyond reasonable doubt that Holden was guilty of manslaughter by gross negligence.

Outside court today, Paul Young, from the Northern Ireland Veterans Movement, which campaigns against the prosecution of soldiers who served in the Province, said: “We believe that the sentence today was extremely harsh, considering the passage of time and what David Holden has had to go through over the last number of years.

“When you compare this to the Good Friday Agreement and the deals that were struck about terrorists, that they would never serve more than two years if they were convicted of any legacy offence.

“Now we have David Holden convicted for a manslaughter through gross negligence so there is clearly a disparity between terrorists and the security forces that served in Northern Ireland.

“It is a disgrace and should never have happened.”

Holden is a former Grenadier Guardsman from England, whose address in court documents was given as c/o Chancery House, Victoria Street, Belfast.

The case was heard in a Diplock format without a jury sitting.

Supporters of Holden gathered outside the court each day the trial sat.

Members of Mr McAnespie’s family were in court for the sentencing hearing.