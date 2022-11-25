Aidan McAnespie who was shot dead by soldier David Holden shortly after he passed through a security checkpoint in Aughnacloy in 1988.

David Jonathan Holden, 53, who had been on trial at Belfast Crown Court accused of the manslaughter of the 23-year-old in February 1988, is the first veteran to be convicted of a historical offence in Northern Ireland since the Good Friday Agreement.

Mr McAnespie was shot in Aughnacloy, Co Tyrone, moments after walking through a border security checkpoint.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Holden had admitted firing the shot which killed Mr McAnespie, from inside the checkpoint, but had said he had fired the weapon by accident because his hands were wet.

Supporters of David Holden pictured outside the court in Belfast after the former soldier was found guilty of the manslaughter of Aidan McAnespie.

But trial judge Mr Justice O’Hara said he was satisfied beyond reasonable doubt that Holden was guilty of manslaughter by gross negligence.

He found that Holden had pointed a machine gun at McAnespie and pulled the trigger, while assuming the gun was not cocked.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “That assumption should not have been made.”

While Mr McAnespie’s family have welcomed the verdict, Paul Young of Northern Ireland Veterans Movement (NIVM) said he was “saddened” by the outcome.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The veteran community is deeply disappointed with the verdict delivered this morning,” he told the News Letter.

"We are really upset for David Holden and his wife and family. They are going to have to continue this suffered that they have been enduring for a number of years now.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"But it’s not over for David just yet. His legal team will be lodging an appeal, and possibly going as far as the Supreme Court if necessary, but that is a matter for defence team.

"As veterans we will absolutely stand behind him, and support him all the way through the continuing process.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"That is why we support, and have been supporting from the word go, this legacy bill that is going through the House of Commons and the House of Lords at the moment.”

Mr Young said he is convinced that only members of the security forces will be brought before the courts as a result of historical investigations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The only people facing the courts are soldiers. There are no terrorist leaders… facing the courts,” he said.

"They have already been given immunity from prosecution. So that is the great injustice here. The legacy bill will stop that."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking to the Press Association outside the court immediately following the verdict, Mr Young said: “I understand that the family are going to feel completely different to us veterans, and they will have their time to say what they say.

“But for us the witch hunt continues, that’s why we support this legacy Bill that is going through Parliament right now which will stop any further prosecutions of veterans that have been previously investigated."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Young went on to say: “The terrorists have effectively got an amnesty … with letters of comfort, royal pardons.

“This witch hunt continues but that’s why we’re hopeful that the Bill that is going through Parliament will get passed into law next year.”