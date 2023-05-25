Airspace restrictions today again but this time over parts of Armagh and Fermanagh
As of 8am today it is “an offence to fly an unmanned aerial vehicle within the vicinity of Armagh Cathedral until 6pm”.
By Gemma Murray
Published 25th May 2023, 08:38 BST- 1 min read
Updated 25th May 2023, 09:06 BST
The Tweet, referring to drones from the PSNI adds that this will also come into effect for Enniskillen Castle in Co Fermanagh – from 8am to 6pm.
It adds this is in line with ‘temporary airspace restrictions issued by the Civil Aviation Authority”.
