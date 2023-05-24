News you can trust since 1737
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Ex-BBC presenter says she was groped on live TV by Rolf Harris
TikToker ‘Mizzy’ set to appear in court over prank TikTok videos
Strictly Come Dancing star reveals breast cancer diagnosis
Netflix starts password crackdown in the UK
The Beatles' former bassist Chas Newby dies aged 81
Maddie McCann investigators seen with ‘bags of evidence’ near dam

Airspace restrictions today in place over Hazelbank Park and Royal Hillsborough - did you realise?

It is an offence to fly an unmanned aerial vehicle (drone) within the vicinity of Hazelbank Park, Newtownabbey from 8am today (Wednesday) until 6pm.
By Gemma Murray
Published 24th May 2023, 11:11 BST- 1 min read

A post from the PSNI adds that the same rule will apply from 12pm in Royal Hillsborough on Wednesday 24 until 12pm on Thursday May 25.

The statement adds: “These are in line with a temporary airspace restrictions issued by the Civil Aviation Authority.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"For further information please visit the National Air traffic Services at website www.nats.aero

Most Popular
Hillsborough is a favourite location for the Royal family - Flowers which were laid by members of the public in tribute to Queen Elizabeth II at Hillsborough Castle 22.Hillsborough is a favourite location for the Royal family - Flowers which were laid by members of the public in tribute to Queen Elizabeth II at Hillsborough Castle 22.
Hillsborough is a favourite location for the Royal family - Flowers which were laid by members of the public in tribute to Queen Elizabeth II at Hillsborough Castle 22.
Hillsborough is a favourite spot for the Royal family - Flowers which were laid by members of the public in tribute to Queen Elizabeth II at Hillsborough CastleHillsborough is a favourite spot for the Royal family - Flowers which were laid by members of the public in tribute to Queen Elizabeth II at Hillsborough Castle
Hillsborough is a favourite spot for the Royal family - Flowers which were laid by members of the public in tribute to Queen Elizabeth II at Hillsborough Castle