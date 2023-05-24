Airspace restrictions today in place over Hazelbank Park and Royal Hillsborough - did you realise?
It is an offence to fly an unmanned aerial vehicle (drone) within the vicinity of Hazelbank Park, Newtownabbey from 8am today (Wednesday) until 6pm.
By Gemma Murray
Published 24th May 2023, 11:11 BST- 1 min read
A post from the PSNI adds that the same rule will apply from 12pm in Royal Hillsborough on Wednesday 24 until 12pm on Thursday May 25.
The statement adds: “These are in line with a temporary airspace restrictions issued by the Civil Aviation Authority.
"For further information please visit the National Air traffic Services at website www.nats.aero