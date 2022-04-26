Akita owner prosecuted for dogs attacking livestock and a shih tzu

James Donnelly, of Routingburn Road, Beragh, Tyrone, pleaded guilty and was ordered to pay £300 fine in respect of each of the four offences, Court summons costs of £42, Legal Costs of £100 and a compensation Order of £921.44 to the owner in respect of his vets fees.

Mr Donnelly has a previous record whereby in March 2021 he was convicted for his dog attacking a person for which he was issued a financial penalty.

Enforcement Officers from Fermanagh and Omagh District Council’s Dog Control Team investigated complaints of two Akita dogs belonging to Mr Donnelly attacking a shih tzu dog that sustained significant injuries and was required to be treated by the owners vet for which he incurred the fees of £912.44.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dogs teeth

The same two dogs then attacked six sheep belonging to a neighbour. The sheep also sustained significant injuries.

A spokesperson for Fermanagh and Omagh District Council said: “Fermanagh and Omagh District Council gives a high priority to the investigation of Offences under Dog Control Legislation.

“Complaints are investigated thoroughly and where necessary formal action is taken, which may include prosecution for offences as in this case.”