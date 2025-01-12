Alex Connor Bangor: Tributes paid to a 'wonderful father' of three and 'absolute gentleman' who died after a road traffic collision
Police have named the man as 35-year-old Alex Connor.
The crash on the Upper Gransha Road, which the PSNI said involved a male pedestrian, was reported police at approximately 1.50am on Saturday.
Mr Connor’s partner and mother of their three children, Jennifer Kennedy, wrote a heart-breaking tribute to Alex on Facebook.
“Well today is not the day I would ever think would happen,” she said.
“Today I lost my partner, my forever person, my best friend of 13 years. How I love you so much and forever.”
She added that he had been “the best thing to walk into my life and give me three beautiful children”.
“I could never thank you enough. Just know me and the kids love and miss you so much my beautiful.
“It kills me you're not here no more but we will see you again and once again be together forever my love.
“This is not goodbye – me and the kids will always think of you every day. No one will ever take the love we have.”
Close to 200 people paid tribute to Mr Connor on social media.
Ains Kdy told his partner: “He loved you and the kids. I am lost for words. I'll be with [you as] much as I can.”
Roxy Wright said: “Am so very sorry for your loss. Alex was a lovely young man and a wonderful father.”
Richard Nelson added that he was “an absolute gentleman” and that it was “absolutely heart-breaking” news, while Sarah Kennedy said he was “much more than a son-in-law” and “more like a son I never had”.
She added: “Love you always and forever Alex safe in the arms of Jesus.” Shelby Kennedy, meanwhile, said he had been “such an amazing, kind hearted, funny brother-in-law” and that he will be “truly missed forever in my heart”.
Armani Kennedy said she was “lost for words” at the tragic news, describing him as a “one of a kind – like a friend and like a brother to me”.
She added: “I can’t even put into words right now how I’m feeling. It doesn’t feel real ... feels like a dream that’s come crashing down.
“I’m thankful for all the laughter and messing about we had, our chit chat and banter.
“You may no longer be here in person but I know that your presence lives on forever.
“I’m truly blessed and forever thankful for my beautiful niece and nephews who I know you loved so dearly.
“Keep shining down on our beautiful children and Jennifer. I'm truly blessed to have known such a character like yourself.
“Missing you already pal forever in my prayers, thoughts, and my heart.”
John Lowry said he knew Mr Connor since he was “no age” running about the Valleys and Lisnabreen park.
“Always had a football with him and a kit on, as a kid,” he said. “Very sad news, thinking of you all at this sad time.”
And William Connor said he was “heartbroken” that his “wee nephew [was] taken too soon”.
Anyone with information on the collision can contact police on 101 quoting ref 81-11/01/25.