Alice Morrow murder: Mum-of-three died following assault

A 53-year-old woman who was found murdered at a flat in east Belfast at the weekend died following an assault, police have said.

The body of Alice Morrow, who had three children and three grandchildren, was discovered in the bedroom of her home in the Whincroft Way area of the Braniel estate on Sunday night.

PACEMAKER BELFAST 13/03/2019'Chief Inspector Pete Montgomery pictured during a media facility at Musgrave PSNI Station in Belfast to provide an update to media on the murder of 53 year old Alice Morrow in East Belfast.'Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press

A 42-year-old man arrested on Monday on suspicion of her murder remains in police custody.

Making a public appeal for witnesses to come forward, Detective Chief Inspector Pete Montgomery revealed that detectives’ “main line of inquiry is domestic”.

He appealed for anyone who saw Alice in the hours before her death, or anyone who heard an altercation at her home, 14 E Whincroft Way, to come forward.

“Alice’s body was discovered in her flat at Whincroft Way on Sunday, 10 March. I believe that she may have been murdered sometime between 12 noon and 8pm that day,” he said.

“My investigations are ongoing at this time and I am following a number of lines of inquiry, however I know that at 8.45pm on Saturday Alice travelled from the direction of the Belvoir area to Ballyduff (Newtownabbey) where she visited friends. She drove her car in both directions, a Silver Peugeot 106, registration FCZ 1913.

“She was last seen on CCTV at 2.52am on Sunday at Brackenvale Eurospar on Saintfield Road where she purchased a number of items and then headed in the direction of Belfast.”

He urged anyone with information to contact detectives at Musgrave Station.