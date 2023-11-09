Alleged dissident republican terror chief travelled to Middle East to seek 'links with international groups,' court is told
Prosecutors claimed David Jordan, 52, made the trip in his role as chair of the New IRA’s Army Council.
Based on secretly recorded meetings of its suspected leadership, a judge was told that the Co Tyrone man has risen through the ranks to the highest echelons of the paramilitary organisation.
Details emerged as Jordan, of Cappagh Road in Dungannon mounted a legal bid to be released on bail after spending more than three years in custody.
He is among ten people facing prosecution following a major surveillance investigation mounted by police and MI5.
Codenamed Operation Arbacia, detectives secretly bugged gatherings at properties near Sixmilecross and Omagh, Co Tyrone in February and July 2020.
A total of 16 hours and 17 seconds of combined audio and video recordings was obtained, the court heard.
Those in attendance were said to have discussed targets, weaponry, finances and recruitment, as well as the possibility of launching a hard economic bombing campaign and cyber-attacks within the UK.
They also explored the possibility of developing a relationship with a foreign regime hostile to the United Kingdom.
Jordan, who faces charges of directing terrorism, belonging to a proscribed organisation, and preparation of terrorist acts, allegedly addressed the meetings as chair of the dissident grouping.
It was claimed that he attended another meeting in Edinburgh with Palestinian doctor Issam Bassalat, who is charged with preparatory acts of terrorism in connection with the same investigation.
Based on recordings and travel documents, the prosecution submitted Jordan's leadership role also involved a trip to the Middle East in 2019.
“In his elevated position within the New IRA… he’s the one forging these links with international groups, it’s him travelling to Beirut,” a Crown lawyer said.
Opposing bail, she argued that Jordan has been involved in dissident republican activity for 30 years and poses too great a risk.
“His mindset is impervious to change,” counsel claimed.
Defence barrister Michael Forde stressed that Jordan does not accept attending any of the meetings.
He contended that the prosecution had failed to set out any wrongdoing in connection with travelling to Beirut.
“They haven’t outlined in detail what came out of these meetings, or said (anything) about guns being purchased,” Mr Forde insisted.
Citing the three years and three months his client has been detained, the barrister suggested that a trial of the case is unlikely to begin before 2025.
With Jordan’s elderly parents offering a £15,000 cash surety, the court heard he would be under family pressure to abide by any release conditions.
Reserving judgment in the bail application, Mr Justice Fowler indicated he will give his decision sometime next week.