An alleged dissident republican terror chief travelled to Beirut in a bid to forge links with international groupings, the High Court heard today.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Prosecutors claimed David Jordan, 52, made the trip in his role as chair of the New IRA’s Army Council.

Based on secretly recorded meetings of its suspected leadership, a judge was told that the Co Tyrone man has risen through the ranks to the highest echelons of the paramilitary organisation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Details emerged as Jordan, of Cappagh Road in Dungannon mounted a legal bid to be released on bail after spending more than three years in custody.

A view of the Lebanese capital Beirut with Mohammad al-Amin mosque and Saint George Maronite Cathedral

He is among ten people facing prosecution following a major surveillance investigation mounted by police and MI5.

Codenamed Operation Arbacia, detectives secretly bugged gatherings at properties near Sixmilecross and Omagh, Co Tyrone in February and July 2020.

A total of 16 hours and 17 seconds of combined audio and video recordings was obtained, the court heard.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Those in attendance were said to have discussed targets, weaponry, finances and recruitment, as well as the possibility of launching a hard economic bombing campaign and cyber-attacks within the UK.

They also explored the possibility of developing a relationship with a foreign regime hostile to the United Kingdom.

Jordan, who faces charges of directing terrorism, belonging to a proscribed organisation, and preparation of terrorist acts, allegedly addressed the meetings as chair of the dissident grouping.

It was claimed that he attended another meeting in Edinburgh with Palestinian doctor Issam Bassalat, who is charged with preparatory acts of terrorism in connection with the same investigation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Based on recordings and travel documents, the prosecution submitted Jordan's leadership role also involved a trip to the Middle East in 2019.

“In his elevated position within the New IRA… he’s the one forging these links with international groups, it’s him travelling to Beirut,” a Crown lawyer said.

Opposing bail, she argued that Jordan has been involved in dissident republican activity for 30 years and poses too great a risk.

“His mindset is impervious to change,” counsel claimed.

Defence barrister Michael Forde stressed that Jordan does not accept attending any of the meetings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He contended that the prosecution had failed to set out any wrongdoing in connection with travelling to Beirut.

“They haven’t outlined in detail what came out of these meetings, or said (anything) about guns being purchased,” Mr Forde insisted.

Citing the three years and three months his client has been detained, the barrister suggested that a trial of the case is unlikely to begin before 2025.

With Jordan’s elderly parents offering a £15,000 cash surety, the court heard he would be under family pressure to abide by any release conditions.