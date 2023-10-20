Alleged stalker sent social media messages of knives with the words 'on the hunt' to his ex-girlfriend, court told

​An alleged stalker sent social media images of knives to a short-term ex-girlfriend with the message “on the hunt”, the High Court heard today.

Court report

Prosecutors also claimed Daniel McCartney left unwanted gifts and recorded himself outside the woman’s home in Co Antrim.

The 31-year-old denies subjecting her to a campaign said to involve advising her to move to another country.

McCartney, of Wilson Street in Belfast, was granted bail on charges of stalking, harassment, improper use of a public communications network and threats to kill.

The alleged offences occurred on dates between August and September this year.

Crown lawyer Iryna Kennedy said McCartney was in a brief relationship with the woman before being informed that she just wanted to remain friends.

He then sent her a series of messages on a variety of social media platforms and set up new profiles to make contact when accounts were blocked, it was claimed.

On one occasion she found a thank-you card and bottle of prosecco outside her home after being informed: “I left you something between your bins, I hope you enjoy.”

Following an alleged approach at a bar in Lisburn the woman asked a friend to make clear she did not want to speak to him.

Mrs Kennedy claimed McCartney left and went to her home, recording himself outside the property on Snapchat in the early hours of the morning.

Days later she received a phone call made to the same pub. “The injured party heard a voice saying there was somebody outside watching her and that there was a car load of people coming round to wreck the bar because she was present,” counsel submitted.

The alleged campaign involved sending images of knives and other weapons in Snapchat messages of a “threatening and violent nature”.

Mrs Kennedy told the court: “One stated ‘on the hunt’.”

Another included a photo of a window with multiple bullet holes and a caption “tick tock, bang bang”.

It was claimed the woman received a further message stating: “Be in your best interest to move country.”

During police interviews McCartney maintained that he made no unwanted contact and that the communication could have come from others. He also suggested that the woman liked being left gifts.

A defence lawyer argued that McCartney must be presumed innocent. “He denies sending any messages to the complainant,” the barrister confirmed.