Alleged TV thief was found hiding in attic

An alleged serial thief accused of stealing six television sets as part of a three-month crime spree was found hiding in an attic, the High Court heard yesterday.

Russell Allen is also charged with raiding stores across Co Antrim for clothes, perfume, electrical goods, food and alcohol.

The 22-year-old, of no fixed abode, faces 20 counts of theft involving goods worth more than £4,500.

The alleged offences were committed at branches of Tesco, Asda, Sainsbury’s, The Co-op, TK Maxx and other independent retailers between September and December last year.

He also took bedding sets valued at £400, designer coats and jackets, children’s toys, a vacuum cleaner and a remote control car.

During a bail application Crown lawyer Conor Maguire claimed all of the offences involved a similar modus operandi.

The barrister revealed that Allen was found hiding in his girlfriend’s home on January 17.

Admissions were made to 19 of the thefts during interviews, the court heard.

Adjourning the hearing, Lord Chief Justice Sir Declan Morgan requested a report from probation services.