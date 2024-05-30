Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Almost 36,000 drivers in Northern Ireland were caught speeding over the past 5 years.

And more than 5,000 of those were caught in 2023, new data from Confused.com reveals.

They add that 30mph was the most common speed limit to be broken in Northern Ireland over the last 5 years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Data shows how almost 15,000 drivers were caught during this time.

Speed camera van

They say that it’s clear from the latest data that speeding continues to be a massive problem on UK roads. That’s as 2.1 million drivers were caught up and down the country in 2023 alone.

But are drivers aware how fast they're going?

Confused.com sent a Freedom of Information request to UK police forces in relation to speeding offences over the past 5 years.

Since 2019, almost 15,000 drivers were caught exceeding the 30mph speed limit, with more than 1,700 of these caught last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sgt Ted Hughes with the speed camera during Operation Storm

More than 12,000 drivers were also caught exceeding limits of 50mph or higher over the past 5 years, sparking real cause for concern.

It’s a similar picture across the UK, as data gathered by Confused.com shows how more than 9 million drivers have been caught for speeding since 2019.

When looking at reasons why drivers speed, the most common responses were: