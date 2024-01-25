Watch more of our videos on Shots!

William Finlay, 68, of Old Forde Gardens in Whitehead, pleaded guilty last year to murdering 64-year-old mother-of-four Alyson Nelson at her home in Victoria Avenue in the Co Antrim town.

At a tariff hearing in Belfast Crown Court on Thursday, Mr Justice O’Hara said Ms Nelson was a former nurse and that “public service ran in her family”.

He said Finlay had met Ms Nelson online in December 2018 and had later moved in with her.

64-year-old Alyson Nelson was stabbed to death in her home in Whitehead on the night of April 16 2022

After their brief relationship ended, there was ongoing limited contact between them and Ms Nelson had started a new relationship with another man.

The judge said CCTV captured Finlay going to her home on the night of April 16 2022, where he stabbed her a number of times in a “vicious, unrelenting attack”.

The Public Prosecution Service (PPS) said the murder of Alyson Nelson was a “shocking and violent attack” on a defenceless victim.

‘Defenceless victim’

PPS senior public prosecutor Keith Harbinson said: “Finlay went armed with a knife from his kitchen to Ms Nelson’s house early on the evening of April 16 2022.

“He carried out a shocking and violent attack on his defenceless victim in her own home, stabbing her seven times in less than a minute.

“The Police Service of Northern Ireland investigation uncovered extensive evidence including the knife Finlay used, forensic and witness evidence, and footage from a doorbell camera at Ms Nelson’s home.

“This footage showed the defendant arriving at the house in Victoria Avenue and leaving a minute later, wiping down the knife he had used to stab her.

“The prosecution team including senior counsel worked collaboratively with police, using the evidence they gathered to build a compelling case for court against Finlay, which led to his guilty plea in November 2023.

“Finlay murdered Ms Nelson following the end of their relationship.”

Domestic violence

PPS senior public prosecutor Keith Harbinson said domestic violence was an aggravating factor in the murder of Alyson Nelson.

He said: “There should be no place in society for domestic abuse.

“We always take domestic abuse, including violence perpetrated by a partner or former partner, very seriously and consider it to be an aggravating factor in a case.

“This case had the most serious and tragic outcome there can be, however domestic abuse can take many forms.

“Prosecuting domestic abuse offences and bringing offenders to justice where there is the evidence to do so is a key priority for the PPS.

“Finlay’s brutal actions have left Ms Nelson’s friends and family, including her four children, and the wider community in Whitehead, of which she was a much-respected member, devastated.

“I would like to thank Ms Nelson’s family for their dignity throughout these proceedings. I hope that the conclusion of the court case brings them some comfort as they continue to try and cope with their loss.”

Much-loved mother, grandmother and sister

Detective Inspector Michelle Griffin has welcomed the sentencing of William Finlay for the murder of Alyson Nelson, describing it as the first for murder aggravated by domestic abuse since new legislation became law in 2022.

Speaking outside Belfast Crown Court, she said: “Today he was told he will serve a minimum of 20 years in prison.

“Alyson Nelson, who was 64 years old, was attacked by William Finlay on Saturday, April 16, 2022. She was stabbed multiple times in her own home in the village of Whitehead. A place she should have felt safe.

“Alyson was a much-loved mother, grandmother and sister. The entire family has suffered a huge loss made only the more agonising by the cruel way in which her life was actually taken.

“William Finlay and Alyson had previously been in a relationship which had ended over a year before the fatal stabbing even took place.

“As a result, William Finlay is the first person in Northern Ireland to be convicted and sentenced for murder which has been aggravated by domestic abuse under new legislation.