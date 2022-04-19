Alyson Nelson murder: police charge suspect

Ms Nelson, 64, was pronounced dead at a house in Victoria Avenue, Whitehead on Saturday after police responded to a report of a stabbing incident.

A PSNI spokeswoman said the man is expected to appear before Belfast Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday (April 20) and, in line with normal procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

Police have appealed for anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area of Victoria Avenue, Edward Road, Balmoral Avenue, Kings Road or Islandmagee Road on Saturday between 5pm and 7pm to come forward.

Detectives have named the woman murdered in Whitehead on Saturday as 64-year-old Alyson Nelson. Picture: Pacemaker Press.