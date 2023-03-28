Ammunition recovered during planned searches into the activities of the New IRA
Detectives from the Police Service's Terrorism Investigation Unit (TIU) have recovered a quantity of ammunition during a planned search operation in Ballymagroarty in Londonderry.
The search was part of an ongoing investigation by TIU into the activities of the New IRA.
A PSNI statement reveals that the ammunition seized will now be subject to further examination.
In a separate search in Ballymagroarty yesterday, Monday 27th March by TIU detectives, as part of their investigation into New IRA activity, a 38-year-old man was arrested under Section 41 of the Terrorism Act 2000.
He has since been released following questioning.
The investigation continues.