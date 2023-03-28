News you can trust since 1737
Ammunition recovered during planned searches into the activities of the New IRA

Detectives from the Police Service's Terrorism Investigation Unit (TIU) have recovered a quantity of ammunition during a planned search operation in Ballymagroarty in Londonderry.

By Gemma Murray
Published 28th Mar 2023, 16:03 BST- 1 min read

The search was part of an ongoing investigation by TIU into the activities of the New IRA.

A PSNI statement reveals that the ammunition seized will now be subject to further examination.

In a separate search in Ballymagroarty yesterday, Monday 27th March by TIU detectives, as part of their investigation into New IRA activity, a 38-year-old man was arrested under Section 41 of the Terrorism Act 2000.

He has since been released following questioning.

The investigation continues.

Bullets seized in a separate operation
