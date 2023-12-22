Amputee attacked PSNI officers in an incident which was like a scene from a Holywood movie
Robert Terence Halpin lashed after an armed response unit was sent to his home in south Belfast.
The 39-year-old, of Ethel Street, pleaded guilty to two assaults on police.
Belfast Magistrates’ Court heard the PSNI attended his address on July 13 this year for unrelated reasons.
Due to a fear of violence armed response officers were requested to help arrest the defendant.
A prosecuting lawyer said Halpin threw one constable against a wall and tried to punch and headbutt his colleague.
Defence solicitor Feargal MacElhatton confirmed the charges were accepted but also questioned the scale of the police operation to deal with a disabled man whose right leg has been partially removed.
Halpin was allegedly “taken down” by a punch to the face amid fears he posed a threat to the officers.
“You have an amputee on crutches who genuinely needs assistance, (and yet) an armed response team is called,” Mr MacElhatton submitted.
“It’s like something out of a Hollywood movie.”
Passing sentence, District Judge Austin Kennedy ordered Halpin to serve three months for the assaults.