Amputee attacked PSNI officers in an incident which was like a scene from a Holywood movie

​An amputee who attacked PSNI officers during an incident likened to a scene from a Hollywood movie has been handed a three-month prison sentence.
Published 22nd Dec 2023, 11:27 GMT
Robert Terence Halpin lashed after an armed response unit was sent to his home in south Belfast.

The 39-year-old, of Ethel Street, pleaded guilty to two assaults on police.

Belfast Magistrates’ Court heard the PSNI attended his address on July 13 this year for unrelated reasons.

Due to a fear of violence armed response officers were requested to help arrest the defendant.

A prosecuting lawyer said Halpin threw one constable against a wall and tried to punch and headbutt his colleague.

Defence solicitor Feargal MacElhatton confirmed the charges were accepted but also questioned the scale of the police operation to deal with a disabled man whose right leg has been partially removed.

Halpin was allegedly “taken down” by a punch to the face amid fears he posed a threat to the officers.

“You have an amputee on crutches who genuinely needs assistance, (and yet) an armed response team is called,” Mr MacElhatton submitted.

“It’s like something out of a Hollywood movie.”

Passing sentence, District Judge Austin Kennedy ordered Halpin to serve three months for the assaults.