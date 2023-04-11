An overnight security alert in the Circular Road area of Newtownards has now ended

Cordons have been lifted from the area, and residents who were evacuated from their homes have been able to return. Earlier road closures in the area have now also been lifted. A Police Service spokesperson said: “We would like to thank the local community for their patience and understanding during this time.

“Our enquiries are ongoing, and we are appealing to anyone who may have any information which could assist us, or who may be able to help with the investigation, to contact police at on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 1837 of 10/04/23, or to submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.

“You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/."