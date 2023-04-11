News you can trust since 1737
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
16 hours ago Abba pay tribute to guitarist Lasse Wellander in emotional post
24 minutes ago NASUWT votes in favour of abolishing Ofsted after teacher’s death
49 minutes ago NHS ‘cannot guarantee’ patient safety as junior doctors strike begins
57 minutes ago Autumn 2024 outlined for next UK general election
1 hour ago Harry and Meghan yet to confirm attendance at King’s coronation
1 hour ago BBC to air special episode of EastEnders for King Charles coronation

An overnight security alert in the Circular Road area of Newtownards has now ended

The item has been declared as nothing untoward.

By Michael Cousins
Published 11th Apr 2023, 08:02 BST- 1 min read

Cordons have been lifted from the area, and residents who were evacuated from their homes have been able to return. Earlier road closures in the area have now also been lifted. A Police Service spokesperson said: “We would like to thank the local community for their patience and understanding during this time.

“Our enquiries are ongoing, and we are appealing to anyone who may have any information which could assist us, or who may be able to help with the investigation, to contact police at on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 1837 of 10/04/23, or to submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/."

The Circular Road area of NewtownardsThe Circular Road area of Newtownards
The Circular Road area of Newtownards